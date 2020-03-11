The Australian Hubei Chamber of Commerce and the Hubei Association of Melbourne are probably best known for their association with "junket" operators, ferrying high-roller VIPs between Wuhan and Melbourne’s Crown Casino.
The Wuhan connection: how two determined women hurdled Chinese red tape
Charity distribution networks in China are rife with mismanagement. But with the coronavirus outbreak threatening lives, two women in Australia managed to cut through the red tape.
