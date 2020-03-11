Karl Stefanovic's Today continues its steady decline, losing out big time to the ABC's News Breakfast.

News Breakfast hosts Michael Rowland and Lisa Millar. (Image: ABC)

Nine won with MAFS (1.394 million) and Paramedics (889,000). But the big story -- which Nine skated over, again -- was the weakness of Today where it was comprehensively whipped by ABC's News Breakfast, nationally and in the metros.