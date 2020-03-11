Nine won with MAFS (1.394 million) and Paramedics (889,000). But the big story -- which Nine skated over, again -- was the weakness of Today where it was comprehensively whipped by ABC's News Breakfast, nationally and in the metros.
What about this News Breakfast epiphany?
Karl Stefanovic's Today continues its steady decline, losing out big time to the ABC's News Breakfast.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.