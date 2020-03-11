One of the key differences between the current crisis and a decade ago is the very different nature of the leaders in charge of major Anglophone economies -- and it's not a difference that instils confidence in our ability to respond effectively.
Coronavirus / Politics
The challenge of government intervention when you oppose government
The leaders confronting the coronavirus crisis are of a very different breed to those who responded to the financial crisis — and it doesn't bode well.
