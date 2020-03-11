The High Court of Australia will today consider the appeal of convicted child sex abuser George Pell. Its decision could leave Pell in prison, free him, or send him back to the Victorian Court of Appeal.
No lasting change in the Catholic Church since the Pell apocalypse
Despite some fallout for the Catholic Church following the royal commission into child abuse, systems are still in place to protect the reputation of the institution rather than the safety of children.
