Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce, one of the country's best-paid CEOs, announced on Tuesday that he would not be taking home a salary for the rest of the financial year, as the coronavirus played havoc with the airline.
Coronavirus / Business
How much could businesses save if all CEOs took an Alan Joyce-style pay cut?
Alan Joyce will forfeit $3.3 million of his salary after news coronavirus has hurt Qantas' business. What if other CEOs followed suit?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.