The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) news last week that the Tokyo Summer games will go ahead encouraged some, but it failed to have an impact on the Seven West Media share price.
Seven faces big questions on Olympics beyond 2020
Between the coronavirus and the flagging fortunes of Seven, Nine and News Corp, the future of Olympics coverage in Australia is very much up in the air.
