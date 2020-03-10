The government must do more than unveil a stimulus package — it must show investors, voters and business that it can be trusted to deal with a crisis.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Australia is now in the grip of an economic panic and we have the least trusted government in our history trying desperately to respond. Something bigger than a stimulus package is needed -- the government needs to reset its entire focus in order to restore calm and convince consumers, investors and workers that it is capable of leading the country.