The controversial decision to kill Australian Associated Press (AAP) didn’t go to the full board of Nine Entertainment and was instead taken under delegation by management through the AAP board, Nine confirmed today.
Memo to Nine’s directors: there’s still time to save AAP
It's not too late for the Nine board to delay the shuttering of AAP while alternate funding sources are explored.
