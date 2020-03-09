Good morning, early birds. Reports differ significantly on how big the Coalition's coronavirus stimulus package will be, and NSW's deputy premier has publicly voiced support for a One Nation nuclear power bill. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

SOMEWHERE BETWEEN $3–10 BILLION

The Coalition has conceded its prized surplus to fund a federal stimulus package that — while set to be presented Tuesday and settled after Wednesday — could be worth up to $10 billion, The Australian ($) reports. However, in a Sydney Morning Herald article detailing Labor’s call for unemployment support for casual workers, that figure is only listed at over $3 billion.

TALKING POINT: Despite pressure from Labor, Centre Alliance and the Greens, Social Services Minister Anne Ruston has ruled out raising Newstart as part of the “short term” initiatives, The New Daily reports.

A DIVIDED NSW COALITION

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro’s public support for a One Nation bill to open up uranium mining and nuclear power has provoked outrage from colleagues, with one senior Coalition minister telling the Sydney Morning Herald they would quit cabinet before supporting the bill.

FUN FACT: This makes two potentially dicey energy bills for the Berejiklian government in as many workdays, with a NSW upper house committee last week rejecting proposed “downstream emissions” changes for coal mining approvals.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES SUSPENDED

The West Australian Labor government has quietly suspended essential services — namely, maintaining bores and generators — across 25 abandoned or infrequently habited remote Indigenous communities, The Australian ($) reports.

The suspensions — which include an area evacuated due to fire and flood, and another that has acted as a rangers’ camp — come as part of heavy investment from the state government in 10 of the largest remote communities.

WAIT, WAIT, THERE’S GOOD NEWS!

Finally, in what has to be the first good bit of news in literal weeks, Australia has won the Women’s T20 World Cup for the fifth time, thumping India by 85 runs at the MCG, the ABC reports.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Shell is becoming She’ll for International Women’s Day, showing that by just adding an apostrophe to their name, small gestures can motivate and deliver big messages. She’ll

The fossil fuel giant celebrates IWD with a PR move destined to please roughly nobody.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Russian ambassador accuses AFP of cover-up on eve of MH17 trial

Sport Australia defies Senate on questions over sports rorts grants

Pressure mounts on Health Minister to apologise to coronavirus GP

Charity World Vision in allegations of corruption and nepotism

Guardian staff blast Suzanne Moore’s ‘anti-trans’ column ($)

Saudi Arabia releases images of King Salman after purge of royals

Fire destroys migrant community centre on Lesbos in Greece, as Turkey pursues new refugee deal with EU

THE COMMENTARIAT

Cool heads will prevail in crisis ($) — Josh Frydenberg (The Australian): “Seeing footage over the weekend of people involved in a supermarket scuffle over access to items was disturbing. Now is the time for Australians to be calm and look after one another, reassured by the fact that the government is putting the safety of citizens first.”

Scott Morrison isn’t trying to prevent a recession — Michael Pascoe (The New Daily): “I almost feel sorry for Josh Frydenberg. A second-rate Treasurer before the COVID-19 crisis, he is now facing a challenge that could beat the very best.”

Be honest Australia, you’re not ‘meeting and beating’ your emissions targets — Christiana Figueres (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Emissions have increased in every calendar year since 2014. The government’s own projections say Australia will reduce emissions by only 16 per cent by 2030, not the 26 to 28 per cent it promised in Paris, nor the 50 per cent required by science to limit warming to 1.5 degrees.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Sydney

The Economics Legislation Committee will hold public hearings as part of an inquiry into superannuation changes.

Melbourne

The annual Moomba Parade will begin, with monarchs/comedians Julia Morris and Nazeem Hussain .

The University of Melbourne will host a symposium titled “After-Life: the digital future of visual history archives”, to include a book launch for The Routledge International Handbook of New Digital Practices in Galleries, Libraries, Archives, Museums and Heritage Sites.

Brisbane

Far-right party Queensland Conservatives will host a state election forum titled “Where to now for the conservative movement in Queensland?” with Lyle Shelton, David Goodwin, and Bernard Gaynor.

Perth

Senator Michaelia Cash will help launch a new ‘Cellr’ app aimed at allowing customers to verify their product’s provenance.

Australia