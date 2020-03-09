Why wasn’t the cricket on Nine’s main channel?

Katy Perry performs after the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India (Image: AAP/Scott Barbour)

The final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was hugely popular last night. It caught 825,000 viewers on Nine's Gem -- even though the network did not separate the presentation part of the final, as it does for men’s sports such as the NRL Grand Final. Foxtel did and, across the two innings, the innings break and post game, it averaged 293,000. For the two broadcasts, that's a total of 1.11 million people.