Funding relief can’t come soon enough for university workers, who have already had their shifts cut and contracts rescinded across the education sector following the coronavirus outbreak. Some employees say they've been offered similar positions at a third of their original salary.
Coronavirus / Education
No work for university staff as Australia awaits stimulus package
Universities may get some form of bailout from a coronavirus stimulus package, but it's unlikely to help the large number of casual workers employed in the sector.
