The rapid-fire closure of Australian Associated Press (AAP) will be locked in by major shareholders News Corp and Nine when they get together at an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday this week to change the company’s constitution and ban the delivery of its key services.
Broken news: shareholders asked to kill off wire service within days
As News Corp and Nine race to shutter Australian Associated Press, is there anything that can be done to stop its demise?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.