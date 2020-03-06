After a meeting between Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe and deputy governor Guy Debelle it has become clear the federal government will enact some kind of fiscal stimulus to stem the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus / Economy
The quest for stimulus: the when, where, how and how much of saving the economy
Despite its claims to the contrary, the Morrison government may find itself cutting cheques to households after all.
