A weak night with the digital channels grabbing a 39.9% share in total -- boosted by a reasonable audience for the Australia-South Africa semi final in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Nine Gem.
Nine lacks courage with women’s sport — and pays the ratings price
Nine failed to elevate a thrilling Women's T20 match to its main channels and its alternative programming ran dead.
