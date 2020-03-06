With Nine and News Corp preparing to shutter Australian Associated Press, the ACCC must intervene.

AAP Chairman Campbell Reid and Nine Entertainment CEO Hugh Marks (Images: AAP/Mick Tsikas and AAP/Joel Carrett)

Can anyone else think of a situation when the two biggest players in a market, both of which are listed on the ASX, get together and agree to close a joint venture which is a key supplier to most of their smaller competitors?