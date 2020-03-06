Can anyone else think of a situation when the two biggest players in a market, both of which are listed on the ASX, get together and agree to close a joint venture which is a key supplier to most of their smaller competitors?
Democracy dies in darkness — but as AAP shows, it can be seriously hurt in daylight
With Nine and News Corp preparing to shutter Australian Associated Press, the ACCC must intervene.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.