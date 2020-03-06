Coronavirus has claimed the lives of thousands globally, with repercussions across almost every sector. But often during a pandemic one area is left unexplored: the different effect the virus will have on men and women.
How the coronavirus discriminates by gender
While the coronavirus outbreak is infecting men and women equally, the effects of the pandemic may skew against women significantly.
