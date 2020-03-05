Good morning, early birds. Day three of Senate estimates did not disappoint, and a second Australian has died after contracting coronavirus. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

SPORTS RORTS, SPIES AND CORONAVIRUS

Yesterday saw another packed day at Senate estimates.

We’ve said it before, but it is, really, the most wonderful time of the #auspol calendar.

SECOND CORONAVIRUS-RELATED DEATH

A 95-year-old woman has become the second person in the country to die after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to the ABC. The woman was a resident at a northern Sydney nursing home where an aged-care worker was also diagnosed.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that, in response, aged-care facilities found to be at risk of the virus will be audited by the national regulator ahead of an expected increase in cases.

But the fallout doesn’t end there…

AGED CARE COSTS SPARK TENSION

Aged care workers collectively called in sick following the resident’s death, forcing the NSW health department to cobble together a new workforce of nurses, The Australian ($) reports.

These extra costs have, in turn, created a rift between the state and federal governments — with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard today claiming that federal counterpart Greg Hunt deflected his snap funding request to the Independent Hospital Pricing Authority.

PM’S SPELLING BEE AIN’T ALL O-K

In just slightly less depressing news, ABC journalist Jack Snape has chronicled via Twitter how the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee website — which came courtesy of a tidy $340,000 grant to News Corp — had the alt-right “OK” hand symbol hidden in its source code.

In a response to Snape’s discovery, News Corp said the symbol was included in an old template devised by a third-party developer, not by an employee, and was removed as soon as they became aware of it.

A BRIEF BLOOM

After a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, which left him with only a single victory, Michael Bloomberg has dropped out of the 2020 US presidential race. In the past few months, the billionaire has spent at least US$409,000 million on his own campaign, BBC reports.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

So Senator the uncertainty principle applies at the quantum level, if we move into the classical level, the macro world that we all live in… it’s not really relevant to th—those uncertainties are so tiny they’re irrelevant to the world that we live in. Dr Larry Marshall

With truly superhuman patience, the head of the CSIRO explains to LNP Senator Gerard Rennick why you can’t just apply quantum theories of microscopic particles to things you don’t like… such as climate science.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Virus weakens Labor attack on Morrison’s integrity ($) — Niki Savva (The Australian): “The coronavirus may yet deliver a killer blow to the Australian economy, but in its early manifestations, at least, it has definitely provided a lifeline for a prime minister beset by questions about his integrity, his use of the dark arts of politics, and his competence.”

Generational rift exposed as Joe Biden stages a comeback for the ages — Matthew Knott (The Sydney Morning Herald): “It’s not yet guaranteed that Joe Biden will become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. But, regardless of the eventual result, the former vice-president has staged one of the speediest and most stunning political comebacks in modern American history.”

Australian police are using the Clearview AI facial recognition system with no accountability — Jake Goldenfein (The Conversation): “Australian police agencies are reportedly using a private, unaccountable facial recognition service that combines machine learning and wide-ranging data-gathering practices to identify members of the public from online photographs.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Senate estimates will hold hearings into social services; treasury; education, skills and employment matters; and foreign affairs and trade.

Labor MP Dr Anne Aly will help launch the Institute for Economics and Peace’s “2019 Global Terrorism Index” at the Australian National University.

Melbourne

The 2020 International Women’s Day march will be held outside the State Library of Victoria.

Economist Yanis Varoufakis will discuss “Debt, Disobedience and Democracy Today” with ABC journalist Nassim Khadem at the Wheeler Centre.

The Royal Children’s Hospital will launch their Good Friday Appeal.

Writers Hannah McCann and Whitney Monaghan will launch their book Queer Theory Now: From Foundations to Futures at Reading Carlton.

Brisbane

The French-Australian Chamber Of Commerce and Industry will host forum event “New Caledonia Energy projects: from Coal to Renewables” with New Caledonia Minister for the Economy, Foreign Trade and Energy Christopher Gyges.

Sydney

Writer Bem Le Hunte will launch her latest book, Elephants with Headlights, at the University of Technology Sydney.

Perth