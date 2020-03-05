The coronavirus fatality rate has leapt to 3.4%, having killed more than 3,200 people -- including a 95-year-old woman in NSW, the first in the state and second in Australia overall.
Coronavirus / Health
Virus Watch: royal jokes, workers’ fears, and there’s a podcast for that
Workers around the world are feeling the pinch as coronavirus affects jobs and livelihoods (though the royals still found time to joke). Here's what you need to know.
Join the conversation
