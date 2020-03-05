In an age of resurgent nationalism and populism, Jacinda Ardern has provided a rare beacon of hope for centre-left politics since she led New Zealand's Labour Party out of the wilderness in 2017.
Polls apart: rumours of Ardern’s demise greatly exaggerated in Australia
As New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visits Australian shores, News Corp would like you to think she's lagging back home. The polls say differently.
