During the Howard government's repeated attempts to change Australia's media ownership laws during the 2000s, the Nationals played a key role in trying to protect regional media.
Nationals missing in action on AAP closure
Once a powerful voice on regional media issues, the Nationals have gone silent as the closure of AAP makes life even tougher for regional newspapers.
