Super Tuesday turned out to be just that for former vice-president Joe Biden in his bid for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination. For democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, not so much.
Biden in the box seat as Democrats choose evolution over revolution
The former vice-president has taken the lead in the fight for the soul of the Democratic party.
