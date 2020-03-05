While most of the media were cheering "better than expected" national accounts numbers yesterday and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was celebrating the "resilience" of the Australian economy, the data shows why we're in a great deal of trouble even if the government unveils a virus-related stimulus program next week.
Coronavirus / Economy
Flat economy offers corona-stimulus lessons as households and business hide in the bunker
With households and business keeping their wallets shut, only the mining industry and government spending is keeping the economy ticking over. Substantial stimulus is needed both to protect against the coronavirus downturn and lift growth beyond its current insipid level.
