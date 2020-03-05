As COVID-19 shakes up our social practices and habits, beginning with travel and tourism, it threatens to shake out the long practice of printing news on paper. It suggests that this week’s closure of AAP may not be the last job losses this year.
Coronavirus / Media
Stay-at-home boomers threaten to kill off print advertising — and papers
COVID-19 is hurrying along the inevitable death of print news.
