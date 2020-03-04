In one of the more puerile moments of media coverage of the economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis, The Australian Financial Review -- usually the stalwart supporter of punitive interest rate rises and government austerity -- today called for "Team Australia, a coordinated effort between the federal government, the Reserve Bank and the big four banks in the face of a global COVID-19 pandemic".
Coronavirus / Politics
‘Team Australia’? Can stimulus work when Australians don’t trust their government?
When voters don't trust the government and aren't happy with our democracy, the chances of a successful response to the coronavirus crisis are very different to what happened ten years ago.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.