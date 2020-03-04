Considering the evidence coming out that China's bar, restaurant, hospitality and booze sector is in free fall, it took far too long for Australia’s biggest wine exporter to the People’s Republic, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), to warn its shareholders about its China business.
Treasury Wine emerges as a cautionary tale for virus-hit businesses
Treasury Wine Estates, like Australia's universities, seems hostage to the Chinese market. The coronavirus outbreak is now putting that model to the test.
