The process of making appointments to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) remains opaque, and subject to significant ministerial discretion, despite assurances from the Attorney-General Christian Porter it would be re-evaluated and shaken up.
The Coalition doubles down on its denial of partisan stacking of the AAT.
