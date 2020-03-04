Attorney-General Christian Porter doesn't even know the basics about anti-corruption bodies — no wonder we're still waiting for even the government's own inadequate integrity commission long after it was announced.

Attorney-General Christian Porter (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The failure of the Morrison government to progress its own inadequate proposal for a national integrity body after 15 months of inaction was highlighted yesterday when Attorney-General Christian Porter was humiliated by his own bureaucrats over the powers of the body.

In a rare case of officials being unable to avoid admitting their minister had stuffed up, Attorney-General's Department staff contradicted claims by Porter that state integrity bodies couldn't have investigated the equivalent of the sports rorts corruption scandal.

Speaking on the ABC yesterday morning, Porter defended the fact that the government's proposed integrity body would have been unable to investigate Bridget McKenzie's rorting of the community sport infrastructure grants program, saying "all corruption and crime commissions have to investigate criminal offences, that's what they do."