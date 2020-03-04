News Corp and Nine killed the backbone of Australian media this week by announcing the axing of Australian Association Press (AAP) -- changing the structure and future of Australian journalism forever.
Nine, News Corp fracture spine of journalism — and so much more
By closing the AAP, Australia's dying legacy media businesses are hobbling news reporting in Australia — all for some illusory savings.
