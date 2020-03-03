Good morning, early birds. Day one of Senate estimates saw revelations and accusations galore, and South Australia has proposed new laws that will make it easier to detain and quarantine people. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Secretary of the Home Affairs Department Mike Pezzullo appears before a Senate Estimates hearing at Parliament House in Canberra, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas.

A GLORIOUS DAY IN PARLIAMENT

Day one of Senate estimates delivered on multiple government scandals.

Coincidentally, Labor senator Murray Watt was at one point censured for using the word “rorts” to describe the day’s events.

CORONAVIRUS HITS ‘ESCALATING FASCISM’ STAGE OF DISASTER FILM

As Australia records its first two person-to-person cases of coronavirus, the ABC reports South Australia has proposed new laws to make it easier to detain or quarantine people exposed to the virus, while The Conversation notes Attorney-General Christian Porter has detailed existing powers at the federal level.



The Sydney Morning Herald has three pressing reports out: an investigation into Australian branches of the “secretive cult” Shincheonji behind South Korea’s outbreak; news the University of Technology Sydney is preparing to close its campus if an emergency is declared; and — while less worrying — that packaging shortages from China could affect local chocolate stocks.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

An advisor to Iran’s supreme leader has died after contracting the virus, The New Daily reports, and Indonesia has officially recorded its first two coronavirus cases, amid concerns over the country’s quarantine and screening processes, the ABC reports.

Closer to home, despite pleas from global medical experts for the public to stop “panic buying” face masks, which are not effective against the virus but are crucial for other health care providers, Australian pharmacies are selling out.

THE COALITION KICK THE ABC (OUT) WHILE THEY’RE DOWN

Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher has “strongly encouraged” the ABC to consider selling capital city offices, notably in Sydney’s Ultimo and Melbourne’s Southbank, as the broadcaster grapples with a funding freeze set to take $84 million from its annual budget and result in up to 200 redundancies, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

TALKING POINT: The ABC might be in even more financial strife, with Racing NSW boss Peter V’landys launching defamation proceedings over the 7.30 investigation into cruelty against former racehorses. And as Crikey detailed last month, there’s also all that pricey, life-saving bushfire coverage they’ve been up to lately.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

We don’t operate like that. Reece Kershaw

The AFP commissioner laughs off a suggestion that police ought to have interviewed Energy Minister Angus Taylor before deciding that, doctored document or not, it’s all good.

THE COMMENTARIAT

The Treasurer is missing the mark ($) — Richard Denniss (AFR): “Treasury’s Intergenerational Report (IGR) will be out soon and if it’s anything like the last four, it will provide far more detail on the future costs of Youth Allowance than on the costs of climate disasters. While Joe Hockey’s 2015 IGR states that “extreme fire weather has increased, and the fire season has lengthened” his report provides no estimate of what this will cost the budget.”

Police need faster access to overseas information to fight crime and keep Australians safe ($) — Reece Kershaw (The Australian): “In 2020, communication happens instantly. Emails, messages, videos and countless volumes of data are sent between countries at the tap of a screen. It would be difficult to accept waiting months or even years for a response. Yet this is the reality law enforcement agencies often face when requesting data from overseas, particularly from the US, with much of our electronic information settling somewhere near Silicon Valley.”

‘People are crying and begging’: the human cost of forced relocations in immigration detention — Michelle Peterie (The Conversation): “As monotonous as detention can be, detainees are not allowed to become comfortable. Between July 2017 and May 2019, there were 8,000 involuntary movements within the system. Some of these were deportations, but others were forced transfers between facilities.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne and Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong will both launch National Security College head Rory Medcalf ‘s new book Contest for the Indo-Pacific: Why China won’t map the future at The Australian National University.

CEO of Indigenous support agency Djirra Antoinette Braybrook will present ANU’s 2020 Pamela Denoon Lecture on “Making First Nations women safe and strong”.

Senate estimates hearings will today focus on communications, finance, the Attorney-General’s department, agriculture and water.

The federal government’s agriculture forecaster ABARES will host its annual two-day conference.

Historian Frank Bongiorno will launch Professor John Uhr and Dr Shaun Crowe’s new book Novel Politics: Studies in Australian Political Fiction at ANU.

Melbourne

Victorian Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence Gabrielle Williams will launch the Centre for Innovative Justice’s latest research The PIPA Project: Positive Interventions for Perpetrators of Adolescent violence in the home.

The Age journalist Nicole Precel will host a panel discussion at The Wheeler Centre on the issues raised in Nine’s 2019 documentary The Invisible Crime: Are We Failing Victims of Sexual Violence?

Cancer Council Victoria will launch a new AI tool that monitors how products that increase risk of cancer are marketed to children.

Sydney

American climatologist Michael Mann will speak on “Our House Is On Fire: How Universities Can Become Advocates For Action” at the University of Sydney.

Brisbane

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner will present “Building a Better Brisbane – Vision for the Future” at Victoria Park Golf Complex.

Australia