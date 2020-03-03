For decades, Australia's intelligence services have denied having any foreknowledge that the Balibo Five were at risk from Indonesian forces.
Were our spies compromised by Balibo? New book reveals more sordid history
In a new book exposing Australia's long history of seeking to exploit Timor-Leste's natural resources, Bernard Collaery reveals a stunning act of billion-dollar theft, and a document that undermines the official story around the murders of the Balibo Five.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.