Australia has recorded its first two person-to-person cases of coronavirus. While context is important -- one was a health worker who most likely caught it from a patient, and the other was the sibling of someone who caught it in Iran -- it's still an unwanted landmark on the road to a seemingly inevitable global pandemic.
Coronavirus / Health
Virus Watch: surveillance, detainment and panic shopping
As Australia sees cases mount, here's what you need to know about developments in the coronavirus' spread.
