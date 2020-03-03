As Australia sees cases mount, here's what you need to know about developments in the coronavirus' spread.

Panic-buying in Mexico City (Image: Wikimedia)

Australia has recorded its first two person-to-person cases of coronavirus. While context is important -- one was a health worker who most likely caught it from a patient, and the other was the sibling of someone who caught it in Iran -- it's still an unwanted landmark on the road to a seemingly inevitable global pandemic.