Yes, MAFS won the night for Nine with 1.44 million viewers nationally. Nine boasted about that, but it was the ABC that again did well, pushing Ten back to fourth spot for the second night in a row (as it has been doing most Sundays and Mondays in the past six weeks).
ABC strikes as networks remain weak
The ABC continued its strong run in the face of MAFS dominance.
