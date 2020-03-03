It's closing time in Italy, China remains on lockdown, there's a case in Tasmania, there's a second death in the US, the shelves are emptying of essential supplies, the stock-market is tanking...
The West spirals as a virus reveals the perils of globalisation
Globalisation has turned the planet into a giant petri dish. Viruses now run the joint, we just live here. For the moment.
