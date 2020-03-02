It sounds promising. But this is really just a tactic, and it's totally inconsistent with the science.

Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

The ALP has come up with a new policy: net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It's been encouraged by public opinion. It had to come up with something, what with its pro-coal stance on Adani and the challenge of comprehending the bushfires.