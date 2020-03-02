We let poor kids die and no one seems to care. But when an 80-year-old dies on a cruise ship, it’s a global emergency.

The Diamond Princess sits docked in Circular Quay, Sydney in 2009 (Image: AAP/Paul Miller)

The greatest theft of our time remains the constant transfer of wealth from the young to the old. Almost every government policy in Western countries has exacerbated this -- the most significant being low interest rate settings (which has facilitated massive government debt, and represents the old borrowing from the young, as well those not yet born). Property taxes (or lack thereof) and education costs are bit players in the swindle.