A lot like its relative neoliberalism, "globalisation" is the kind of phenomenon that exists as much in the eye of the beholder as it does in reality. It's a grab-bag of related concepts that can be blamed, or given credit, for pretty much anything, depending on the agenda of the person employing the term.
This is what happens when globalisation meets global panic
The tide of globalisation — seen as irreversible by advocates — may well be rolled back in the wake of the coronavirus.
