The tide of globalisation — seen as irreversible by advocates — may well be rolled back in the wake of the coronavirus.

A lot like its relative neoliberalism, "globalisation" is the kind of phenomenon that exists as much in the eye of the beholder as it does in reality. It's a grab-bag of related concepts that can be blamed, or given credit, for pretty much anything, depending on the agenda of the person employing the term.