After spending the last decade deriding Labor's response to the financial crisis as inept, over the top and wasteful, the Coalition now finds itself facing a similar challenge after a weekend in which an already poor economic outlook dramatically worsened.
A collapsing Chinese economy puts the acid on stimulus-shy government to respond
