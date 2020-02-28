A ROADMAP TO…
Energy Minister Angus Taylor will today announce that the Coalition’s technology roadmap will overlook wind and solar, which are “coming to an end of value”, and focus on the “next challenges”, such as hydrogen, methane from livestock, and (Trojan horse alert) carbon capture and storage, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.
And rather than policy per se, according to The Conversation, Taylor will call for “economic goals” of four to five times existing R&D investment from the private sector.
FUN FACTS: Australia sourced 79% of our electricity from fossil fuels in 2018; renewable investment has tanked post-2020 Renewable Energy Target; and as Crikey has noted multiple times, and despite the millions of dollars already pissed away at carbon capture and storage, the most effective form of sequestration is trees.
MORRISON TO DECLARE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
The Morrison government has extended the China travel ban until March 7 and is preparing to declare a coronavirus pandemic, the ABC and The Sydney Morning Herald report, with emergency measures aimed at hospitals, schools and aged-care facilities.
According to The Australian ($), University of Queensland virologist Ian Mackay believes COVID-19 — like the four existing strains of coronavirus — is destined to become an endemic virus, that’s just “with us for life”, but generally manifests as little more than a cold.
Notably, with new Deloitte modelling indicating the virus will knock $6 billion off tourism, mining and education this year, the Coalition is now considering new economic stimulus, The Age reports.
ANTI-MUSLIM RIOTS
The death toll from anti-Muslim riots in Delhi has hit 37, Al Jazeera reports. The violence was sparked when Muslims protesting against discriminatory citizenship law were attacked by Hindu mobs.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Donald Trump, who, speaking at a mega-cricket stadium together, received strong applause praising India and the US’ fight against “radical Islamic terrorism”.
FOREIGN AID ALMOST EXTINCT
The Sydney Morning Herald reports 25 of Australia’s 29 foreign aid deals have expired throughout seven years of consistent, billion-dollar cuts to the budget — while remaining deals with Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos and Tuvalu are set to expire in July.
TALKING POINT: Aid isn’t the only sector being forced to trim the fat. The Australian ($) reports defence has had to dip into its $200 billion capital investment program — designed for new equipment, tech and infrastructure — to pay salaries, clean up pollution, maintain IT and compensate sexual assault survivors.
THEY REALLY SAID THAT?
They are inspired by their spiritual leader, the m-m-m-member for Rankin, Mr Speaker. The m-m-m-m-member for Rankin, [hahahaha] Mr Speaker. And I was thinking yesterday, as the member for Rankin was coming into the chamber fresh from his Ashram deep in the mountains of the Himalayas…
Josh Frydenberg
In a performance that managed to get “Hinduism” trending in Australia, the Treasurer mocks a wellbeing budget proposed by Jim Chalmers that, when first introduced in New Zealand last year, was heralded as an innovation in mental illness, crime and poverty prevention.
CRIKEY RECAP
A peek into the corrupt world of grants exposes unregulated role of staffers
“Is this the most corrupt federal government in Australian history?
“The Howard government — lying about Iraq, the AWB affair, the Dili bugging, Mamdouh Habib, Mohamed Haneef, regional rorts, the MRI scandal, the government advertising scandal — might vociferously object to a younger generation claiming the prize. But the growing stench of rorted programs and self-interested decision-making is reaching historic levels in Canberra.”
Assange stands up to the courts — but what of the press?
“While The Guardian has featured a few opinion pieces protesting Assange’s treatment and made some editorial comment in his support, well, it hasn’t exactly been cry freedom, has it? The best you can say is that it’s undone some of the immense damage it did to Assange after he broke with them during the Cablegate releases of 2010.”
Memo for Nina and Bettina: it’s time to start fighting the real enemy
“Ladies, we need to talk. There’s another war between women going on and this time it’s pointless.
“I remember one of the early schisms in the feminist movement, the ‘mummy wars’ of the 1980s, where all post-pubescent women were drafted into pitched battles between ‘working’ women and ‘stay-at-home’ mothers.”
READ ALL ABOUT IT
Government under pressure to lift Newstart amid troubling economic times
Two Australians named in Italian court as alleged leaders of the mafia
Great Barrier Reef: coral bleaching to worsen unless weather conditions change
Hand-picked commissioner slams government’s ‘tired, unimaginative’ drug policies ($)
Labor accuses PM of ‘cooking the books’ with timing of sports grants
Morrison and Ardern to talk crime, coronavirus and managing their coalition partners
Labor’s mayoral candidate plans to make Brisbane carbon neutral by 2050
Saudi Arabia blocks foreign pilgrims as Japan plans school closure amid coronavirus outbreak
Disrupted flights and travel insurance: how the coronavirus is affecting travel for Australians
THE COMMENTARIAT
Coronavirus threatens more than just the budget — Waleed Aly (The Sydney Morning Herald): “‘We brought the budget back to surplus next year,’ declared Scott Morrison on the eve of last year’s election in what is among the more absurd political statements in recent memory. Clearly it is impossible to have achieved something that will not happen for another year.”
Scott Morrison learns from his horror summer mistakes ($) — Dennis Shanahan (The Australian): “It was Anthony Albanese who said Morrison was politicising the bushfires and on Thursday it was again the Opposition Leader who said Morrison was politicising the coronavirus crisis and acting without decency by not briefing Labor on the pandemic call.”
The real bullies who spread hatred and division aren’t on Twitter – they’re in plain sight — Nyadol Nyuon (The Guardian): “Simply said, for women of colour there is no ‘bubble’, no ‘echo chamber’, online or in the real world, which can protect us. We can either choose to remain in the fight or be silenced, and we have long heeded the warning that our silence will not protect us either.”
HOLD THE FRONT PAGE
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Canberra
-
Parliament will hold hearings for inquiries into Australia’s oil and gas reserves; the NBN; data retention; ASIC; and the sports rorts scandal, which will hear from former chief of Sport Australia Kate Palmer.
-
Crime fiction writer Dervla McTiernan will speak in conversation with critic Jeff Popple on her new novel, The Good Turn, at an ANU/Canberra Times event.
Sydney
-
NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to meet with Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
-
Coronial inquest findings into the death of Indigenous man Eric Whittaker will be released.
-
Sociologist Dr Louise St Guillaume will present the findings of her 2019 Whitlam Fellowship “Newstart, Poverty and Disability”.
Melbourne
-
Seven Network FOI editor Alison Sandy will present an “FOI for journalists” Walkley Masterclass.
Adelaide
-
Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn will present a 2020 Economic and Political Overview.
-
Business SA and Crime Stoppers SA will release the Understanding the Impact of Crime on South Australian Businesses – a Snapshot report
-
Opening night of the 2020 Adelaide Festival, to run until Sunday, March 15.
One thought on “Are you fooled by Taylor’s Trojan horse?”
R. Ambrose RavenFebruary 28, 2020 at 7:43 am
How openly a money-obsessed Misgovernment is able to terrify us with a pandemic declaration, yet casually refuse to fund any extra medical care! Not one media organisation nor the Labor Party class traitors nor even the Greens have demanded extra funding for this supposed pandemic.
Coronavirus has a much higher fatality rate than the flu. It also has a higher fatality rate than the 1918 flu which was the last major pandemic. Unlike the flu, we have neither antiviral agents to lessen the severity nor a vaccine to improve immunity and slow the spread.
Yet with remarkable ease, the morrison Misgovernment has already been saying that people will have to be triaged (having to decide who’s going to get the best outcome, giving those people beds while leaving everyone else who is critically ill to die). morrison has made clear his hostility to spending a cent more on already stressed public health systems – TO SAVE MONEY! Not a word of criticism from the media, either; quite a few quiet Australians (especially those in aged care) will soon become completely quiet.
Australia has only around 2,200 ICU beds. This number is relatively fixed. You can’t magic up ventilators, haemo-filtration units, pumps for multiple medications to support the patient’s cardiovascular system, specialist critical care nurses and specialist critical care doctors. Even 2-3% mortality means 5% needing ICU (1 in 20) and up to 20% needing hospitalisation.
Private health will do none of the heavy lifting; it will just keep pocketing its massive subsidies.