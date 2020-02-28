Ever wanted to see how the media sausage is made? Inside the News Conference takes a look at the beating (and sometimes bleeding) hearts of media companies around the world.
[The offices of Green Left Weekly. The EDITOR addresses his staff, slamming his fist on the table.]
EDITOR: OK team, it’s time to get ANGRY!
SUBEDITOR: I agree — we’ve tolerated this for TOO LONG
NEWS EDITOR: Absolutely! EVERYONE should be FURIOUS about it. It’s a DISGRACE.
CULTURE EDITOR: Makes me SICK.
PHOTO EDITOR: I AGREE.
EDITOR: So, what is it this week?
NEWS EDITOR: What?
EDITOR: What are we angry about?
NEWS EDITOR: Oh. The usual.
SUBEDITOR: Everything?
EDITOR: Excellent. I think what’s important for this issue, comrades, is that we really make it clear why socialism is the way forward.
PHOTO EDITOR: Have we not made it clear previously?
EDITOR: Obviously not: if we had, this country would be socialist by now, wouldn’t it?
PHOTO EDITOR: Good point.
EDITOR: So I say we make a huge effort this week to really hammer home the necessity of revolution and the immediate implementation of green-left policies. This is our moment: we must seize it. So you know what that means.
CULTURE EDITOR: I’ll get to work immediately on a piece on the new production of Don’s Party.
EDITOR: Yes! Brilliant! Make sure it’s –
CULTURE EDITOR: Intersectional?
EDITOR: Naturally. What’s in the news this week for us to latch onto?
NEWS EDITOR: Well there’s climate change.
EDITOR: What about it?
NEWS EDITOR: It’s still happening.
EDITOR: Good. Make that clear. What else?
NEWS EDITOR: Well, Blacktown City Council has just declared a climate emergency, but the Trump administration continues to refuse to meet with them.
EDITOR: I want 5000 words on this.
NEWS EDITOR: Also, in the Democratic primaries, Bernie Sanders is the frontrunner even though he hates women.
EDITOR: That’s not intersectional!
NEWS EDITOR: No.
EDITOR: Good. Tear him to shreds. Photos?
PHOTO EDITOR: I’ve been photographing a lot of protests lately. Lot of rainbow flags, Extinction Rebellion, that kind of thing.
EDITOR: Good, we need something fresh. Now, the big front page story: what do we go with?
SUBEDITOR: I had an idea … how about “RACISM: THE CASE AGAINST”?
EDITOR: Yes! That’ll get them ANGRY! Get to work.