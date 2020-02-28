Crikey takes a look inside the news room at the Green Left Weekly to see how they maintain the rage.

Ever wanted to see how the media sausage is made? Inside the News Conference takes a look at the beating (and sometimes bleeding) hearts of media companies around the world.

[The offices of Green Left Weekly. The EDITOR addresses his staff, slamming his fist on the table.]

EDITOR: OK team, it’s time to get ANGRY!

SUBEDITOR: I agree — we’ve tolerated this for TOO LONG

NEWS EDITOR: Absolutely! EVERYONE should be FURIOUS about it. It’s a DISGRACE.

CULTURE EDITOR: Makes me SICK.

PHOTO EDITOR: I AGREE.

EDITOR: So, what is it this week?

NEWS EDITOR: What?

EDITOR: What are we angry about?

NEWS EDITOR: Oh. The usual.

SUBEDITOR: Everything?

EDITOR: Excellent. I think what’s important for this issue, comrades, is that we really make it clear why socialism is the way forward.

PHOTO EDITOR: Have we not made it clear previously?

EDITOR: Obviously not: if we had, this country would be socialist by now, wouldn’t it?

PHOTO EDITOR: Good point.

EDITOR: So I say we make a huge effort this week to really hammer home the necessity of revolution and the immediate implementation of green-left policies. This is our moment: we must seize it. So you know what that means.

CULTURE EDITOR: I’ll get to work immediately on a piece on the new production of Don’s Party.

EDITOR: Yes! Brilliant! Make sure it’s –

CULTURE EDITOR: Intersectional?

EDITOR: Naturally. What’s in the news this week for us to latch onto?

NEWS EDITOR: Well there’s climate change.

EDITOR: What about it?

NEWS EDITOR: It’s still happening.

EDITOR: Good. Make that clear. What else?

NEWS EDITOR: Well, Blacktown City Council has just declared a climate emergency, but the Trump administration continues to refuse to meet with them.

EDITOR: I want 5000 words on this.

NEWS EDITOR: Also, in the Democratic primaries, Bernie Sanders is the frontrunner even though he hates women.

EDITOR: That’s not intersectional!

NEWS EDITOR: No.

EDITOR: Good. Tear him to shreds. Photos?

PHOTO EDITOR: I’ve been photographing a lot of protests lately. Lot of rainbow flags, Extinction Rebellion, that kind of thing.

EDITOR: Good, we need something fresh. Now, the big front page story: what do we go with?

SUBEDITOR: I had an idea … how about “RACISM: THE CASE AGAINST”?

EDITOR: Yes! That’ll get them ANGRY! Get to work.



