A register of businesses found to have committed wage theft would make it easier for governments to exclude them from procurement processes and grant payments.

(Image: Adobe)

In The Daily Fix, Crikey taps into the wisdom of experts and community leaders to find solutions to problems. This week: wage theft.

Aside from those measures regularly canvassed — such as significant penalties and fines — perhaps a register could be created that enabled Commonwealth, state and local governments to identify businesses found to have committed wage theft and then exclude them from their procurement processes and grant payment schemes for a defined period of time.

David Grant is the president of the Australian Business Deans Council.