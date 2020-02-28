There was no Married at First Sight on Nine last night, so the channel lost in the ratings. Seven, however, had a rare success with Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson — 922,000 nationally. Gogglebox Australia returned to Ten (it was on Foxtel the night before) — 939,000. And, with 996,000, Home and Away was the most watched non-news program on the night.
Is A Current Affair under pressure? It averaged a weak 851,000 nationally last night and the 7pm ABC News again had more viewers with 972,000 nationally. That is starting to happen more frequently.
In the regionals, it was Seven News with 468,000, Seven News 6.30 with 447,000, Home and Away with 361,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 313,000, and Pooch Perfect with 298,000
Network channel share
- Seven (28.2%)
- Nine (26.7%)
- Ten (21.5%)
- ABC (15.3%)
- SBS (8.3%)
Network main channels
- Seven (19.0%)
- Nine (17.7%)
- Ten (15.0%)
- ABC (9.9%)
- SBS ONE (5.1%)
Top five digital channels
- Gem (3.9)
- 7TWO (3.8%)
- 10 Bold (3.7%)
- 7mate (3.5%)
- 10 Peach (2.8%)
Top 10 national programs
- Seven News — 1.300 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.299 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.043 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.039 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 996,000
- 7pm ABC News — 972,000
- Gogglebox Australia (Ten) — 939,000
- Pooch Perfect (Seven) — 922,000
- ACA (Nine) — 851,000
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 809,000
Metro news and current affairs
- Seven News 6.30 —852,000
- Seven News — 831,000
- Nine News —756,000
- Nine News 6.30 — 750,000
- 7pm ABC News —683,000
- ACA (Nine) — 591,000
- 7.30 (ABC) —528,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 371,000
- Ten News First — 328,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 240,000
Morning (national) TV
- Sunrise: National: 463,000, Metro: 259,000
- Today: National: 305,000, Metro: 205,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 266,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 203,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 144,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 66,000
Top five pay TV programs
- Cricket: WT20, Australia vs Bangladesh, Innings Break (Fox Cricket) — 112,000
- Cricket: WT20, Australia vs Bangladesh (Fox Cricket) —84,000
- Cricket: WT20, Australia vs Bangladesh, Post Game (Fox Cricket) — 80,000
- Cricket: WT20, Australia vs Bangladesh (Fox Cricket) —80,000
- Outback Opal Hunters (Discovery) — 71,000