Nine's flailing show was once again beaten in the ratings by ABC News.

There was no Married at First Sight on Nine last night, so the channel lost in the ratings. Seven, however, had a rare success with Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson — 922,000 nationally. Gogglebox Australia returned to Ten (it was on Foxtel the night before) — 939,000. And, with 996,000, Home and Away was the most watched non-news program on the night.

Is A Current Affair under pressure? It averaged a weak 851,000 nationally last night and the 7pm ABC News again had more viewers with 972,000 nationally. That is starting to happen more frequently.

In the regionals, it was Seven News with 468,000, Seven News 6.30 with 447,000, Home and Away with 361,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 313,000, and Pooch Perfect with 298,000

Network channel share

Seven (28.2%) Nine (26.7%) Ten (21.5%) ABC (15.3%) SBS (8.3%)

Network main channels

Seven (19.0%) Nine (17.7%) Ten (15.0%) ABC (9.9%) SBS ONE (5.1%)

Top five digital channels

Gem (3.9) 7TWO (3.8%) 10 Bold (3.7%) 7mate (3.5%) 10 Peach (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs

Seven News — 1.300 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.299 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.043 million Nine/NBN News — 1.039 million Home and Away (Seven) — 996,000 7pm ABC News — 972,000 Gogglebox Australia (Ten) — 939,000 Pooch Perfect (Seven) — 922,000 ACA (Nine) — 851,000 The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 809,000

Metro news and current affairs

Seven News 6.30 —852,000 Seven News — 831,000 Nine News —756,000 Nine News 6.30 — 750,000 7pm ABC News —683,000 ACA (Nine) — 591,000 7.30 (ABC) —528,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 371,000 Ten News First — 328,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 240,000

Morning (national) TV

Sunrise: National: 463,000, Metro: 259,000 Today: National: 305,000, Metro: 205,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 266,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 203,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 144,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 66,000

Top five pay TV programs