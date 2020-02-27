MAFS and Doctor Doctor meant Nine once again beat the lagging commercials.

(Image: Nine)

MAFS had 1.52 million and Doctor, Doctor had 837,000, so it was Nine’s night from Seven, the ABC and Ten. But once again the ABC ran second in prime time from 7pm behind Nine.

The 7pm ABC News won the 7pm slot with 1 million, 7.30 was second in that slot (behind MAFS) with 894,000, Hard Quiz at 8pm had 883,000 and was also second, and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell averaged 860,000 and ran second nationally.

Seven’s MKR was well-beaten with 730,000 from 7.30pm to 9pm and Ten’s Australian Survivor All Stars could only manage 745,000 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Seven’s First Dates Australia had 457,000 after MKR. Seven can’t hook it to MKR and there is no other programming to replace it. Tonight Gogglebox Australia returns to Ten at 8.30pm and Seven starts Pooch Perfect at 7.30pm which will both do well.

In the regions, Seven News on 503,000, Seven News 6.30, 491,000, MAFS, 396,000, Home and Away, 368,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 318,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (32.9%) Seven (24.2%) Ten (17.7%) ABC (17.4%) SBS (7.7%)

Network main channels:

Nine (25.4%) Seven (17.3%) Ten (12.9%) ABC (10.8%) SBS ONE (4.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (4.6%) GO, 7TWO (3.1%) Gem (2.8%) 7mate (2.5%) GEM (2.5%)

Top 10 national programs:

MAFS (Nine) — 1.524 million Seven News — 1.395 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.379 million Nine/NBN News — 1.089 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.077 million 7pm ABC News —1.008 million ACA (Nine) —996,000 Home and Away (Seven) — 943,000 7.30 (ABC) — 894,000 Hard Quiz (ABC) — 883,000

Top metro programs:

1. MAFS (Nine) — 1.128 million



Losers: Seven, MKR, Nine, Nine/NBN News (again), Today (again).

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 902,000 Seven News 6.30 — 901,000 Nine News — 862,000 Nine News 6.30 —808,000 ACA (Nine) — 718,000 7pm ABC News — 692,000 7.30 (ABC) —612,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 411,000 Ten News First —338,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 256,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise: National: 492,000, Metro: 277,000 Today: National: 284,000, Metro: 191,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 274,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 226,000 Today Extra (Nine) —136,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 61,000

Top five pay TV programs: