MAFS had 1.52 million and Doctor, Doctor had 837,000, so it was Nine’s night from Seven, the ABC and Ten. But once again the ABC ran second in prime time from 7pm behind Nine.
The 7pm ABC News won the 7pm slot with 1 million, 7.30 was second in that slot (behind MAFS) with 894,000, Hard Quiz at 8pm had 883,000 and was also second, and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell averaged 860,000 and ran second nationally.
Seven’s MKR was well-beaten with 730,000 from 7.30pm to 9pm and Ten’s Australian Survivor All Stars could only manage 745,000 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
Seven’s First Dates Australia had 457,000 after MKR. Seven can’t hook it to MKR and there is no other programming to replace it. Tonight Gogglebox Australia returns to Ten at 8.30pm and Seven starts Pooch Perfect at 7.30pm which will both do well.
In the regions, Seven News on 503,000, Seven News 6.30, 491,000, MAFS, 396,000, Home and Away, 368,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 318,000.
Network channel share:
- Nine (32.9%)
- Seven (24.2%)
- Ten (17.7%)
- ABC (17.4%)
- SBS (7.7%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (25.4%)
- Seven (17.3%)
- Ten (12.9%)
- ABC (10.8%)
- SBS ONE (4.5%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (4.6%)
- GO, 7TWO (3.1%)
- Gem (2.8%)
- 7mate (2.5%)
- GEM (2.5%)
Top 10 national programs:
- MAFS (Nine) — 1.524 million
- Seven News — 1.395 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.379 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.089 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.077 million
- 7pm ABC News —1.008 million
- ACA (Nine) —996,000
- Home and Away (Seven) — 943,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 894,000
- Hard Quiz (ABC) — 883,000
Top metro programs:
1. MAFS (Nine) — 1.128 million
Losers: Seven, MKR, Nine, Nine/NBN News (again), Today (again).
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 902,000
- Seven News 6.30 — 901,000
- Nine News — 862,000
- Nine News 6.30 —808,000
- ACA (Nine) — 718,000
- 7pm ABC News — 692,000
- 7.30 (ABC) —612,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 411,000
- Ten News First —338,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 256,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise: National: 492,000, Metro: 277,000
- Today: National: 284,000, Metro: 191,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 274,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 226,000
- Today Extra (Nine) —136,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 61,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- Gogglebox Australia (LifeStyle) — 163,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News — 48,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 47,000
- Credlin (Sky News) — 45,000
- Cricket: WT20, West Indies vs Pakistan, Post Game (Fox Cricket) — 36,000