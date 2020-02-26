Why is Ten afraid of Nine? Because Nine ate Seven (in terms of ratings).

MAFS won the night with 1.359 million, unchanged from a week ago but down from 1.474 million two weeks earlier. Paramedics followed with 916,000 up from 880,000 the week before but down from 927,000 a fortnight ago. This was Nine’s night, easily.

Seven’s MKR hit 743,00, up from 727,000 last Tuesday and 726,000 two weeks ago. And Today found its way back into sunlight: 300,000 nationally and 200,000 metro viewers for the first time in more than a week.

Sunrise garnered 458,000 nationally (259,000 in the metros) — just below its average. And that was a day of broadcast TV that made streaming (or the radio) mandatory.

In regional areas it was Seven News and Seven News (6.30) with 497,000, Home and Away with 372,000, MAFS with 339,000 and The Chase Australia (5.30pm) with 313,000

Network channel share:

Nine (31.0%) Seven (24.3%) Ten (18.2%) ABC (17.7%) SBS (8.8%)

Network main channels:

Nine (25.3%) Seven (16.5%) ABC (13.0%) Ten (12.6%) SBS ONE (5.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (3.9%) 10 Bold (2.9%) 10 Peach (2.7%) 7TWO (2.5%) ABC Kids/Comedy, Gem (2.2%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.463 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.425 million MAFS (Nine) — 1.359 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.096 million Nine/NBN News — 1.063 million 7pm ABC News — 1.028 million ACA (Nine) — 978,000 Home and Away (Seven) —921,000 Paramedics (Nine) — 916,000 The Chase Australia (5.30pm) (Seven) — 865,000

Top metro programs:

1. MAFS (Nine) — 1.020 million

Losers: The Good Doctor (Seven)

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News —966,000 Seven News 6.30 —928,000 Nine News — 806,000 Nine News 6.30 — 805,000 7pm ABC News — 717,000 ACA (Nine) — 696,000 7.30 (ABC) — 565,000 Foreign Correspondent (ABC) — 496,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 420,000 Ten News First — 364,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise: National: 458,000, Metro: 259,000 Today: National: 300,000, Metro: 200,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 267,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 221,000 Today Extra (Nine) —149,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 51,000

