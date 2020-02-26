MAFS won the night with 1.359 million, unchanged from a week ago but down from 1.474 million two weeks earlier. Paramedics followed with 916,000 up from 880,000 the week before but down from 927,000 a fortnight ago. This was Nine’s night, easily.
Seven’s MKR hit 743,00, up from 727,000 last Tuesday and 726,000 two weeks ago. And Today found its way back into sunlight: 300,000 nationally and 200,000 metro viewers for the first time in more than a week.
Sunrise garnered 458,000 nationally (259,000 in the metros) — just below its average. And that was a day of broadcast TV that made streaming (or the radio) mandatory.
In regional areas it was Seven News and Seven News (6.30) with 497,000, Home and Away with 372,000, MAFS with 339,000 and The Chase Australia (5.30pm) with 313,000
Network channel share:
- Nine (31.0%)
- Seven (24.3%)
- Ten (18.2%)
- ABC (17.7%)
- SBS (8.8%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (25.3%)
- Seven (16.5%)
- ABC (13.0%)
- Ten (12.6%)
- SBS ONE (5.5%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 7mate (3.9%)
- 10 Bold (2.9%)
- 10 Peach (2.7%)
- 7TWO (2.5%)
- ABC Kids/Comedy, Gem (2.2%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.463 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.425 million
- MAFS (Nine) — 1.359 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.096 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.063 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.028 million
- ACA (Nine) — 978,000
- Home and Away (Seven) —921,000
- Paramedics (Nine) — 916,000
- The Chase Australia (5.30pm) (Seven) — 865,000
Top metro programs:
1. MAFS (Nine) — 1.020 million
Losers: The Good Doctor (Seven)
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News —966,000
- Seven News 6.30 —928,000
- Nine News — 806,000
- Nine News 6.30 — 805,000
- 7pm ABC News — 717,000
- ACA (Nine) — 696,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 565,000
- Foreign Correspondent (ABC) — 496,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 420,000
- Ten News First — 364,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise: National: 458,000, Metro: 259,000
- Today: National: 300,000, Metro: 200,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 267,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 221,000
- Today Extra (Nine) —149,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 51,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- The Great British Bake-Off (LifeStyle Food) — 50,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 49,000
- Credlin (Sky News) — 48,000
- The Big Bang Theory (Fox Funny) — 47,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 39,000