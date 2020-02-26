The reality of the Australian system is that it is almost impossible to be completely compliant no matter how good your resources and your system, argues the CEO of the Council of Small Business of Australia.

We would change the system to make it easier to understand and easier to enforce — similar to the New Zealand system.

The barriers to change are those who make money from complexity. Also wage theft is when it is done on purpose.

The reality of the Australian system is that it is almost impossible to be completely compliant no matter how good your resources and your system. This is shown by the fact that Maurice Blackburn the law firm for unions could not get it right.

Change the rules and make them easy.

Peter Strong is the CEO of the Council of Small Business of Australia.