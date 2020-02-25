Good morning, early birds. Julian Assange’s extradition hearing is underway in London, and ASIO has sounded a warning that neo-Nazis are one of Australia’s top security threats. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

DAY ONE FOR ASSANGE’S EXTRADITION HEARING

A US lawyer has used the opening day of Julian Assange’s extradition hearing to claim the Wikileaks co-founder risked the lives of informants in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan and, according to the ABC, argue journalism is not an excuse for criminality.

FUN FACT: Australian investigative journalist Mark Davis used an August 2019 presentation to claim Assange “literally worked all night” to manually redact 10,000 identities in the Afghan War Logs, as well as lob fairly severe, if ultimately clarified, allegations against The Guardian and The New York Times.

ASIO LISTS NEO-NAZIS AS TOP TERRORIST THREAT

ASIO director-general Mike Burgess has warned that neo-Nazis are one of Australia’s top security threats, both the ABC and The Guardian report, in an annual threat assessment that identified a “probable” level of terrorist attacks and a “sleeper ring” of foreign interference in Australia.

TALKING POINT: As Labor MP Ed Husic noted yesterday, the anti-Islam massacre in Germany last week — and foiled plots directly inspired by the Christchurch massacre — barely ranked a mention in the Australian media. Something to consider when deciding which of ASIO’s warnings make the lead story ($) and which get relegated to a few lines in a sidebar ($).

MALAYSIA’S PM HAS RESIGNED

Malaysia’s King has accepted the resignation of prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, but has named himinterim PM until a new person is appointed under the Federal Constitution.

The Age reports, following allegations Mahathir betrayed a promise to hand over the role to would-be prime minister Anwar Ibrahim under a 2018 power-sharing agreement, it is currently unclear whether the 94-year-old leader will ultimately step down or attempt to form a new government if the King calls snap elections.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

[Wang Xining: “Stan worked with CNN, actually, your team went to Xinjiang a couple of times…”] Ah, we were often detained, we were often physically assaulted while trying to speak to people in many parts of China — [laughter] — as well you know Wang from our time together. Stan Grant

In an all-time tense episode of Q&A, the veteran journalist corrects the Chinese Embassy’s Minister and Deputy Head of Mission on his access to Uyghur ‘re-education’ camps.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Anne Aly opens up on being a survivor of domestic violence, calls for action now ($) — Dr Anne Aly (The West Australian): “I have known men like that. Abusers who explode with rage when their power is taken away. For every survivor of domestic violence, another murder reminds us of what could have been. No amount of talking will stop this.”

Whatever you think of Assange, his case has broad implications — Peter Greste (The Sydney Morning Herald): “There are two images of Julian Assange that display the deeply contradictory views of his supporters and his critics. The first is of Assange at the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in London, microphone in hand, addressing the media gathered in the street below.”

Angus Taylor plays funny business with zero emissions target — Paul Bongiorno (The New Daily): “Australia’s Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister [yes, that is his real title] Angus Taylor is counting on the fact he won’t be in Parliament in 2050. But in the meantime any argument against doing something meaningful about climate change will do.”

