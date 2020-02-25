ABC TV had another bonza Monday night, knocking almost all the competition off the leader board.

(Image: ABC iView)

For the second Monday night in a row the ABC’s post-7pm line up made mincemeat of Seven and Ten’s offerings — and added Nine to the menu after MAFS ended.

Yes MAFS won the night for Nine (again) with 1.47 million viewers. Nine boasted about that, but the network was a one-trick pony as the ABC’s line up lifted the public broadcaster to second spot overall in the main channels.

Four Corners (1.12 million nationally from 8.30pm) and Media Watch (1.15 million from 9.20pm, one of its highest ever readings) had more viewers than Nine’s 6pm News (1.12 million) while Australian Story (8pm) and the 7pm ABC News (1.04 million) beat A Current Affair (978,000) nationally.

Four Corners, Media Watch, Australian Story and the 7pm ABC News all had more viewers than ACA in the metros where its audience slumped to 680,000 which was one of the lowest Monday night figures for the program in years. Those results happen rarely, if at all!

From 9.40pm, Q&A had 824,000 viewers, topping MKR on Seven (774,000) and Australian Survivor All Stars on Ten (808,000).

Meanwhile in breakfast, Today had yet another weak result — 295,000 nationally and 193,000 in the metros. It’s the sixth morning in a row that Karl and Ally have failed to ignite viewers.

Network channel share:

Nine (28.7%) Seven (24.6%) ABC (22.1%) Ten (18.7%) SBS (5.9%)

Network main channels:

Nine (21.2%) ABC (18.3%) Seven (16.6%) Ten (12.5%) SBS ONE (3.2%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (3.84%) 7mate (3.5%) 7TWO (3.2%) GO, Gem (3.1%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News— 1.473 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.423 million MAFS (Nine) — 1.384 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.168 million Media Watch (ABC) — 1.157 milliin Four Corners (ABC) — 1.129 million Nine/NBNNews — 1.123 million Australian Story (ABC) — 1.075 million 7pm ABC News — 1.048 million ACA (Nine) — 978,000

Top metro programs:

MAFS (Nine) — 1.027 million

Losers: Seven, Ten and Nine — beyond MAFS it was weak.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 924,000 Seven News 6.30 —904,000 Nine News — 870,000 Nine News 6.30 —857,000 Media Watch (ABC) — 812,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 784,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 723,000 7pm ABC News — 680,000 ACA (Nine) —631,000 7.30 (ABC) — 660,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise: National: 458,000, Metro: 263,000 Today: National: 295,000, Metro: 193,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) —268,000 The Morning Show (Seven) —221,000 Today Extra (Nine) —154,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 78,000

Top five pay TV programs: