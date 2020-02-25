For the second Monday night in a row the ABC’s post-7pm line up made mincemeat of Seven and Ten’s offerings — and added Nine to the menu after MAFS ended.
Yes MAFS won the night for Nine (again) with 1.47 million viewers. Nine boasted about that, but the network was a one-trick pony as the ABC’s line up lifted the public broadcaster to second spot overall in the main channels.
Four Corners (1.12 million nationally from 8.30pm) and Media Watch (1.15 million from 9.20pm, one of its highest ever readings) had more viewers than Nine’s 6pm News (1.12 million) while Australian Story (8pm) and the 7pm ABC News (1.04 million) beat A Current Affair (978,000) nationally.
Four Corners, Media Watch, Australian Story and the 7pm ABC News all had more viewers than ACA in the metros where its audience slumped to 680,000 which was one of the lowest Monday night figures for the program in years. Those results happen rarely, if at all!
From 9.40pm, Q&A had 824,000 viewers, topping MKR on Seven (774,000) and Australian Survivor All Stars on Ten (808,000).
Meanwhile in breakfast, Today had yet another weak result — 295,000 nationally and 193,000 in the metros. It’s the sixth morning in a row that Karl and Ally have failed to ignite viewers.
Network channel share:
- Nine (28.7%)
- Seven (24.6%)
- ABC (22.1%)
- Ten (18.7%)
- SBS (5.9%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (21.2%)
- ABC (18.3%)
- Seven (16.6%)
- Ten (12.5%)
- SBS ONE (3.2%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (3.84%)
- 7mate (3.5%)
- 7TWO (3.2%)
- GO, Gem (3.1%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News— 1.473 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.423 million
- MAFS (Nine) — 1.384 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.168 million
- Media Watch (ABC) — 1.157 milliin
- Four Corners (ABC) — 1.129 million
- Nine/NBNNews — 1.123 million
- Australian Story (ABC) — 1.075 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.048 million
- ACA (Nine) — 978,000
Top metro programs:
- MAFS (Nine) — 1.027 million
Losers: Seven, Ten and Nine — beyond MAFS it was weak.
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 924,000
- Seven News 6.30 —904,000
- Nine News — 870,000
- Nine News 6.30 —857,000
- Media Watch (ABC) — 812,000
- Four Corners (ABC) — 784,000
- Australian Story (ABC) — 723,000
- 7pm ABC News — 680,000
- ACA (Nine) —631,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 660,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise: National: 458,000, Metro: 263,000
- Today: National: 295,000, Metro: 193,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) —268,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) —221,000
- Today Extra (Nine) —154,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 78,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- Cricket: WT20 World Cup, Post Game Australia vs Sri Lanka (Fox Cricket) — 161,000
- Cricket: WT20 World Cup, Australia vs Sri Lanka (Fox Cricket) — 107,000
- Cricket: WT20 World Cup, Innings Break Australia vs Sri Lanka (Fox Cricket) — 80,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 50,000
- Cricket: WT20 World Cup, Australia vs Sri Lanka (Fox Cricket) — 58,000