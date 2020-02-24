In a night otherwise dominated by news, Nine's blockbuster reality TV show, Married at First Sight, was the big ratings winner.

(Image: Nine Network)

Married At First Sight topped the most watched list with 1.59 million and that was the night — a big win for Nine. The network’s success with MAFS is a far cry from the problems over on Today however — Friday saw another metro near low audience of Karl Stefanovic’s second coming — 174,000 and the lowest national audience, 271,000.

In the morning, Insiders drew in 583,000 nationally, the lowest so far of David Speers’ reign.

In regional markets it was Seven News with 471,000, MAFS with 398,000, 7pm ABC News with 351,000, Koala Rescue with 329,000, then Nine News and the Spicks and Specks Special both with 303,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (34.5%) Seven (22.5%) Ten (17.3%) ABC (16.2%) SBS (9.5%)

Network main channels:

Nine (26.9%) Seven (15.2%) ABC (12.2%) Ten (11.3%) SBS ONE (6.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (3.5%) GO (3.4%) 7mate (2.8%) 7TWO (2.7%) 10 Peach (2.6%)

Top 10 national programs:

Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.59 million Seven News — 1.31 million Nine/NBN News — 1.24 million 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.07 million 7pm ABC News — 1.05 million Spicks & Specks Special – Day (ABC) — 917,000 Koala Rescue (Seven) — 854,000 Dancing With The Stars (Ten) — 665,000 Dancing With The Stars – Elimination (Ten) — 663,000 The Good Doctor (Seven) — 637,000

Top metro programs:

Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.20 million

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News — 937,000 Seven News — 848,000 60 Minutes (Nine) — 769,000 7pm ABC News — 700,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 300,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 248,000 Ten News First — 238,000 SBS World News — 140 ,000

Morning (National) TV:

Insiders (ABC. ABC News) — 583,000 Weekend Sunrise (Seven) — 416,000 Landline (ABC) — 329,000 Weekend Today (Nine) — 260,000 Offsiders (ABC) — 216,000

Top five pay TV programs: