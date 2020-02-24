Married At First Sight topped the most watched list with 1.59 million and that was the night — a big win for Nine. The network’s success with MAFS is a far cry from the problems over on Today however — Friday saw another metro near low audience of Karl Stefanovic’s second coming — 174,000 and the lowest national audience, 271,000.
In the morning, Insiders drew in 583,000 nationally, the lowest so far of David Speers’ reign.
In regional markets it was Seven News with 471,000, MAFS with 398,000, 7pm ABC News with 351,000, Koala Rescue with 329,000, then Nine News and the Spicks and Specks Special both with 303,000.
Network channel share:
- Nine (34.5%)
- Seven (22.5%)
- Ten (17.3%)
- ABC (16.2%)
- SBS (9.5%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (26.9%)
- Seven (15.2%)
- ABC (12.2%)
- Ten (11.3%)
- SBS ONE (6.5%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (3.5%)
- GO (3.4%)
- 7mate (2.8%)
- 7TWO (2.7%)
- 10 Peach (2.6%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.59 million
- Seven News — 1.31 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.24 million
- 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.07 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.05 million
- Spicks & Specks Special – Day (ABC) — 917,000
- Koala Rescue (Seven) — 854,000
- Dancing With The Stars (Ten) — 665,000
- Dancing With The Stars – Elimination (Ten) — 663,000
- The Good Doctor (Seven) — 637,000
Top metro programs:
- Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.20 million
Metro news and current affairs:
- Nine News — 937,000
- Seven News — 848,000
- 60 Minutes (Nine) — 769,000
- 7pm ABC News — 700,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 300,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 248,000
- Ten News First — 238,000
- SBS World News — 140 ,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Insiders (ABC. ABC News) — 583,000
- Weekend Sunrise (Seven) — 416,000
- Landline (ABC) — 329,000
- Weekend Today (Nine) — 260,000
- Offsiders (ABC) — 216,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- Supercars Adelaide 500 (Fox Sports) — 272,000
- Supercars The Grid (Fox Sports) — 161,000
- Supercars Live (Fox Sports) — 137,000
- Supercars Adelaide Supports (Fox Sports) — 136,000
- Supercars Adelaide 500 (Fox Sports) — 135,000