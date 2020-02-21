Nine’s Today revamp led by Karl Stefanovic and co-host Ally Langdon is in danger of collapse after another record low audience on Thursday.
The sun may be setting once again on Today
Today's troubles continue, with no end in sight.
Today's troubles continue, with no end in sight.
Nine’s Today revamp led by Karl Stefanovic and co-host Ally Langdon is in danger of collapse after another record low audience on Thursday.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.