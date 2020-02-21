When the government discovered in November that its laws against foreign interference had instead been used to target a conservative political conference and former prime minister Tony Abbott, it was outraged.
Stasiland more extended than we thought: the truth behind the ‘Abbott as foreign agent’ affair
In November, Christian Porter professed outrage that Tony Abbott had been pursued by his own department under foreign interference laws. Except he'd known about it all along.
