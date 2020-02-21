It’s nearly a year to the day since an Australian man walked into a mosque in Christchurch and massacred 51 Muslims. He was a textbook internet fascist, a product of disorienting, memey online sewers. But he was also radicalised in Australia.
Weekend Read / Politics
A Senate inquiry is trying to understand Australia. We tried to understand the inquiry
Will a Senate inquiry alone be enough to save Australia from racism and far-right extremism?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.